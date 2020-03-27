SolarCoin (SLR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $308.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $521,735.86 and approximately $308.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00599022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000641 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,955,155 coins and its circulating supply is 57,380,050 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.