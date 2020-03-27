Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $133.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.24. 31,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,742. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.23. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,909,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,786. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,236 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after acquiring an additional 201,133 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 167,569 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,053,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,106,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,260,000 after acquiring an additional 191,503 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

