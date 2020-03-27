Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Down 23.0% in March

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,181,300 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 27th total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 474,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

NYSE SOI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 429,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,745. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $255.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

