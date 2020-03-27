SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWI. Barclays cut SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NYSE:SWI opened at $15.41 on Friday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $16,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

