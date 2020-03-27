Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMPNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sompo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Sompo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.18. Sompo has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.