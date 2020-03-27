SONO (SONO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One SONO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SONO has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market cap of $3,044.12 and approximately $8.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.01008981 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031585 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00173029 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 175.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007375 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

