Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Stock Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Sonoco Products worth $23,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

