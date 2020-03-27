Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 27th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA opened at $5.35 on Friday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

