Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Southwest Gas worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.33%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

