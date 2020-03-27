S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 997.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622,256 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.73% of S&P Global worth $487,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,301,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 859,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $244.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on S&P Global from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

