S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.88% of S&P Global worth $585,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 15.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 304.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.32. 69,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,185. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.08.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

