SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Up 46.1% in March

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 542,800 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the February 27th total of 371,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sidoti decreased their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

SP opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

