SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) Insider George Watt Purchases 102,000 Shares

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) insider George Watt purchased 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,708.76).

LON:SAL remained flat at $GBX 4.75 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.38. SpaceandPeople Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $927,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

