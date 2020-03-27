SpaceChain (SPC) Price Down 12.9% This Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $719,002.38 and approximately $145,734.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinEgg and EXX. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

