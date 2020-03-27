Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Spartan Motors worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPAR traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,344. The company has a market capitalization of $433.64 million, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Spartan Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

SPAR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

