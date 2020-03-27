SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,513,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 151,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 97,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,705. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46.

