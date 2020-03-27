SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 633,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,516 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,731,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $47.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

