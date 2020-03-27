SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,429,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 156,852 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.08. 388,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,796,871. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

