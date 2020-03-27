Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 107.5% in March

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the February 27th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.43% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 27,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

