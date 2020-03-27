Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.0690 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1,462.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02726060 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001204 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007817 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

