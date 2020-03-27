Sphere (SPHR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $240.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a market cap of $582,492.39 and approximately $240.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00031044 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 185.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

