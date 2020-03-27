SPINDLE (SPD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $100.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $213,710.48 and approximately $100.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $24.43 and $33.94. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.01077057 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00030890 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00174114 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 175.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007456 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

