Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Up 54.4% in March

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,833,500 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the February 27th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. 2,026,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,348. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $94.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

