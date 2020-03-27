Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given “Buy” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,152. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $243.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 65,721 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.