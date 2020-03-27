SportyCo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $65.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SportyCo token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinbe, Livecoin and Kucoin. SportyCo has a market cap of $42,308.53 and approximately $65.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.02527621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00195195 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00041600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, OKEx, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

