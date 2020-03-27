Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,125. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

