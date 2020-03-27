Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,641,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,819,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $6,729,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $2,314,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $18,862,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,676,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.