SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 740 ($9.73). Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.26% from the company’s current price.

SSPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SSP Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 629.44 ($8.28).

LON:SSPG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 299 ($3.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,107,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 486.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 612.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

