Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €58.00 ($67.44) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.00 ($56.98).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of Stabilus stock traded down €1.76 ($2.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €32.74 ($38.07). 54,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €30.00 ($34.88) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €45.06 and its 200 day moving average is €51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $808.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.23.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.