Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,806,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 27th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 560,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $123.89 on Friday. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $185.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average of $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 116.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,351 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

