Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 102,348 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,348 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.38% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $25,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,845,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,269,000 after buying an additional 861,296 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3,510.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after buying an additional 856,589 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 895,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,393,000 after buying an additional 623,296 shares during the period.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 3,049,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 141.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.