Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,154,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,475,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.19% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $5,757,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $7,723,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 6,805,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,613,599. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

