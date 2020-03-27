Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 27,604 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,604 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.33% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $30,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

