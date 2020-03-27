Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 28,636 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.31% of Store Capital worth $27,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Also, EVP Chad Allen Freed acquired 1,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STOR traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

