Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 5,573 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,333. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.29. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.24.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

