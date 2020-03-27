Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,972 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $24,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.15. 11,420,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,748,379. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

