Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,035 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.01. 33,369,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,072,824. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.