Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.51% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $29,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,436,000 after purchasing an additional 344,876 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,188.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 355,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 328,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 257,863 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.21. 2,305,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,667.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 103,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,010. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

