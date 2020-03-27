Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $24.29 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,977. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

