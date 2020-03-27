Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $26.97 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,382 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $26,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,843,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,461,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Stephens increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

