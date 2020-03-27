Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $27.21 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,588,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

