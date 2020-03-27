Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $27.23 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $27,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $55.30. 4,392,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

