Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $27.87 Million Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,286 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.17% of Tiffany & Co. worth $27,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIF. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.44. 2,625,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.