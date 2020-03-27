Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $28.85 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $28,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after buying an additional 442,494 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,471,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,132,000 after buying an additional 207,538 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

CCI stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.89. 3,220,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

