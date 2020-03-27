Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $30.15 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $30,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after buying an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,512,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $683,253,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.58. 2,249,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,757. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.25.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at $62,646,177.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.