Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after buying an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,315,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,749,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,352,000 after buying an additional 261,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after buying an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,129. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.61. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

