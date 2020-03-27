Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.15.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.