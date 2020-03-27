Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,365 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $29,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $100,079,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $27,336,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 136,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 812,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,016. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.