Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $27,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $5.42 on Friday, hitting $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

