Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of Kimberly Clark worth $24,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 742,294 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,194,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,767 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,394,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

KMB stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.12. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.